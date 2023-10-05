LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lancaster Barnstormers second baseman Melvin Mercedes has been named the Atlantic League Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

“Mel is our energy bug,” said Barnstormers manager Ross Peeples. “He does a great job all around, but he really takes pride in his defense, and is a leader out in the field.”

Mercedes has been with Lancaster since 2019, where has only made four errors across 75 games at second base for a .988 fielding percentage. The New York native has not made an error in center field across 42 games.

Mercedes is the only Barnstormer to ever receive this award and is just the second two-time winner ever.