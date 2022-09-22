Lancaster, P.A. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Barnstormers came into Wednesday night’s divisional playoff game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs looking to even up the series.

The Blue Crabs took a 1-0 series lead after a 2-1 win Tuesday night and looked well on their way to another win with an early 4-0 lead, but the Barnstormers stormed back in a stunning comeback win 8-7 in extra innings.

After an Ariel Sandoval three run homer tied the game at seven in the bottom of the ninth, Jake Hoover won the game with a swing of his bat in the bottom of the tenth. His solo home run evened the series at one as the Barnstormers and Blue Crabs are back in action Friday at Southern Maryland for game three.