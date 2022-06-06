(WHTM) — The PIAA State Baseball tournament field is set as multiple teams from Central Pennsylvania begin their journey to a title. The first round begins on Mon. June 6 and the tournament will conclude with the championships on Thurs. June 16 and Fri. June 17.

Below are the schedules and results for the Midstate teams in Class 1A through 6A.

Class 6A

First Round

Emmaus def. Owen J. Roberts 1-0

Hazleton def. Coatesville 1-0

Bethlehem Liberty (11-1) vs. Manheim Township (3-2), DeSales Univ., 7

La Salle College HS def. Pennsbury 9-6

Warwick def. Hatboro Horsham 8-7

Upper St. Clair def. Altoona 2-0

West Chester Henderson def. Olney 12-2 (6 innings)

Cumberland Valley def. Mount Lebanon 7-0

Class 5A

First Round

Upper Dublin def. Exeter Twp. 8-7

Selinsgrove def. Susquehannock 1-0

Archbishop Wood def. Strath Haven 5-4

Manheim Central def. Marple-Newtown 9-8

Donegal def. Southern Lehigh 11-7

Ephrata def. Peters Township 9-7

West Allegheny def. Thomas Jefferson 7-0

Bethel Park def. Central Mountain 4-3

Class 4A

First Round

Saucon Valley def. Nueva Esperanza 15-0 (4 innings)

Holy Ghost Prep def. Littlestown 9-0

Monsignor Bonner def. Fleetwood 8-1

Montoursville def. Wyoming Area 5-2

East Pennsboro def. Blue Mountain, 6-5

Montour def. Bellefonte 13-9

West Mifflin def. Somerset 6-1

Laurel Highlands def. Cathedral Prep 4-3

Class 3A

First Round

Lancaster Catholic (3-1) vs. Philadelphia Academy (12-2), Ephrata, 7

Scranton Prep (2-2) at Central Columbia (4-1), 6:30

Neumann-Goretti def. Trinity 5-2

Lake-Lehman def. Panther Valley 5-0

Franklin def. South Park 3-0

Punxsutawney def. Penns Valley 8-2

Central Martinsburg def. Mohawk 13-3 (5 innings)

Fairview def. Hopewell 3-2

Class 2A

First Round

Delone Catholic def. Dock Mennonite 9-3

Schuylkill Haven def. Masterman 5-4

South Williamsport def. Holy Cross 13-1 (5 innings)

Everett def. Portage 4-3

Redbank Valley def. Serra Catholic 2-1 (8 innings)

Burgettstown def. Johnsonburg 6-5

Riverside def. Mount Union, 5-3

Neshannock def. West Middlesex 4-3

Class 1A

First Round

Halifax def. Benton 3-0 (8 innings)

MMI Prep def. Jenkintown 11-9

Tri-Valley def. Greenwood 6-2

Bishop McCort (6-1) vs. Rockwood (5-2), Point Park Stadium, Johnstown, 6

Clarion-Limestone def. Union 8-5 (8 innings)

Southern Fulton def. Williamsburg 12-4

Saegertown def. Eden Christian 9-2

DuBois Central Catholic (9-1) vs. Rochester (7-3), Showers Field, DuBois, 6:30

