Manchester, P.A. (WHTM) — The reigning 5A District III champs Lampeter-Strasburg hadn’t lost to a Disctrict III team since a playoff loss to Shippensburg in 2021 two seasons ago. Eastern York didn’t care.

The Pioneers and Golden Knights met at Northeastern Saturday for the Bobcat Tip-Off Tournament. L-S was coming off a dramatic 45-44 comeback win over Northeastern, while Eastern York had beaten Camp Hill Friday night to kick off the tournament.

Despite Lampeter-Strasburg holding a narrow 21-19 halftime lead, Eastern York senior Austin Bausman dominated the paint for the Golden Knights in the second half. Bausman finished with a game-high 22 points, helping guide Eastern York to a 54-40 win over Lampeter-Strasburg.