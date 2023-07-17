HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hershey Bears announced the re-signing of defenseman Logan Day to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season today.

The 28-year-old was second on the team and among all AHL defenseman in scoring with 14 points (3 goals, 11 assists) in 19 games of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. Day didn’t score a goal in the regular season, posting 12 assists over 3 appearances, but broke out in the Chocolate and Whites’ Calder Cup run.

The Seminole, Florida native got his first goal with Hershey on May 11 in Game one of the Atlantic Division Finals over the Hartford Wolf Pack. To help lead the Bears to their 12th Calder Cup, Day posted five assists in the Calder Cup Finals; most notably he assisted on Garret Pilon’s overtime game-winning goal in Game five.

In total, Day has played 253 AHL games with Bakersfield, Lehigh Valley and Hershey for a total of 97 points (22 goals, 75 assists). Day’s best season to date was in 2018-19 with Bakersfield where he put up 34 points (7 goals, 27 assists) in 64 games.

The Hershey Bears will open the 2023-24 season on Oct. 14 and will be looking to defend their Calder Cup title.