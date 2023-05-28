ROCHESTER, Ny. (HERSHEY BEARS) — The Hershey Bears (8-2) took a 2-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals following a 4-2 victory over the Rochester Americans (7-4) in Game 3 on Saturday night at Blue Cross Arena.

Hershey took a 1-0 lead at 11:50 of the first period when Logan Day one-timed a shot from the blue line past Malcom Subban for his second of the postseason, from Aliaksei Protas and Sam Anas.

Anas and Day connected again in the second period, as Anas found twine from the right circle for a power-play goal from Day and Hendrix Lapierre at 5:36 that beat Subban.

Rochester got on the board at 7:57 when Zach Metsa’s shot from the blue line beat a screened Hunter Shepard to halve Hershey’s lead to 2-1.

The Bears answered at 10:27 when Connor McMichael drove the front of the net and put home a centering feed from Lucas Johansen through the pads of Subban for his fourth of the playoffs. Joe Snively also added an assist.

Sean Malone trimmed the lead to 3-2 when the Rochester center scored at 7:36 of the third, but the Bears closed out the game with an empty-net score by Protas from Riley Sutter and Beck Malenstyn at 19:17.

Shots finished 33-25 in favor of the Americans. Shepard made 31 saves for the Bears in the win; Subban went 21-for-24 in the loss for the Americans. Hershey was 1-for-2 on the power play while Rochester went 0-for-2.