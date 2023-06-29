PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A professional sports career is not for the faint of heart, regardless of the level of play. For those who play minor league baseball, where the future of their careers is uncertain, there is an added level of stress.

Those whose soulmate wears a MiLB uniform are always there, sitting in the stands with fans or watching hopefully through a screen hundreds of miles away, supporting their spouse through the highs and lows of the league, but it’s not always trophies and fireworks.

“There are days that are very hard,” said Katie Lee. “There are days I would be lying if I said I didn’t want to call him and say ‘get home, it’s time for you to retire’.”

Katie Lee is the wife of Lancaster Barnstormer pitcher Andrew Lee. The couple is in their first year of the minor league baseball life. Andrew played for the Washington Nationals after being drafted by them in 2015 for seven years before becoming a free agent and signing with the Barnstormers.

They don’t live in Lancaster, however. They live together in Knoxville, Tennessee, which is nine hours from Lancaster.

The couple just welcomed their first child, Scout, in February. Although they both love their little girl, it has been hard for both of them to be apart during their journey as new parents. It’s hard on Andrew because he is missing lots of “firsts” and hard for Katie because she is essentially a single mom during the season.

“You do go downhill spiral for a little while and you just have to remind yourself, ‘Wow, my husband’s getting paid to play baseball’,” Lee said. “That’s his dream. How many people can say they play a sport for their career? Not many. I think it’s important as a spouse to understand that.”

Lee admits she sometimes did call her husband during a couple of sleepless newborn nights and asked him to come home. However, she says she never means it.

“I married into that,” Lee said. “I knew that’s what I was getting into, so it wouldn’t be fair of me to try to pull him away from that.”

The two met while Andrew was playing baseball at the University of Tennessee and Katie was playing basketball at Maryville College down the road. There two groups of friends went out together and he was wearing a sling because he had just had Tommy John surgery. Katie approached him and asked “Why are you at a bar in a sling?”

Katie says the two haven’t stopped talking since.

“We were together all through college baseball and pro baseball,” Lee said. “As soon as we started dating, we were already doing long distance.”

Lee stays busy at home with her new little one and working with Clayton Homes in a hybrid position, which allows her the ability to travel to see Andrew whenever she wants. When she and Scout visit him, they get to spend the mornings with him until it’s time to drop him off at the ballpark and they spend the rest of the time hanging out and resting in between baseball.

At home, Lee works 8 to 5. She drops Scout off at daycare first, goes to work, picks her up, makes dinner and then they watch “dad” on the TV. Lee only pitches roughly every other night, but they watch the Barnstormers regardless.

“It’s eat, sleep, baseball that’s it,” Lee said.

Lee isn’t alone in living this abnormal lifestyle; there is a community of baseball spouses that understand exactly what she is going through. There is an Instagram page, “Our Baseball Life” which Lee and many other spouses use to connect to each other. Finding connections within the organization is extremely important Lee notes.

“It’s just. . . find(ing) that person, connecting with them, finding out when they’re coming back so you can be there at the same time,” Lee said. “Because sitting at games by yourself does get lonely.”

The Lancaster Barnstormers manager, Ross Peeples’ wife, Sarah Peeples, has had a different experience than Lee but also stresses the importance of connection.

“You do need support,” said Peeples. “No matter if you have your family close by or not, you need to have others who understand this lifestyle and who can support you through it because it’s not always rainbows and butterflies, especially in minor leagues.”

Ross and Sarah met in Lancaster, where Sarah was born and raised, and they’ve built a family in the Red Rose City. Together they have three children and have been married for 11 years.

During the season, Sarah and the kids stay home when Ross travels because their support system is in Lancaster, but it is hard on them to have him gone, especially on the kids as they’ve gotten older are recognize Ross’s absence more.

“When he goes on the road, we’ll make paper chains, Peeples said. “We’ll tear off every night, like ‘Okay, here we go. We’re getting closer, he’s coming back.’”

This year the children had a spring concert at their school on the same day as the Barnstormers’ opening day. Ross missed out on his kids’ production and Sarah and the kids weren’t able to join in on the excitement of opening day.

“I think my family and friends understand now, but he’s not coming to weddings, he’s not coming to birthday parties or anniversary or anything,” Peeples said.

Sarah chose to resign from her job as a school counselor when she and Ross started their family. Sarah stays home taking care of their children and running the household.

“I guess we could think of it like a supporting actress role,” Peeples said. “It’s not the lead role, but I play a major role for him. He has these dreams and goals and I want to have that supporting role that still has an impact and influence on him.”

The offseason makes it all worth it for both Peeples and Lee. They get to have their husbands home with them from September to February, with little interruptions other than training to stay in shape. Unlike some families where one of the spouses might have to work on Christmas or Thanksgiving, they are guaranteed to have their loved one home for the holidays.

“You’re giving your husband away for six months, but then you have six months at home with him,” Lee said. “He can do anything, grocery store, cook dinner, clean house, be dad.”

Most importantly this year, Andrew will get to make up lost time with his new daughter.

“He’s going to be a stay-at-home dad and he’ll get to spend the six months he’s missed with Scout,” Lee said. “He’ll get to spend that whole time with her while I’m still working.”

Sarah finally gets her plus-one back, temporarily at least, during the offseason.

“Over the holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, we have that time to be together,” Peeples said “That’s a gift, that’s a blessing to be able to . . . travel to see our family.”

As with any profession, there are the good and the bad. Minor league baseball families live a unique lifestyle that requires constant adaptation, and lots of travel and which puts a lot of demand on wives to raise the kids at home while their husbands are pursuing their dreams.

The days and nights are long and weekends nonexistent, but these women do all of this because of their love for their husbands and families.