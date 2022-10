York, P.A. (WHTM) — Bermudian Springs and York Vo Tech are on the outside looking in on the district playoffs, but that didn’t mean they couldn’t put on a show Saturday afternoon in York.

The Spartans and Eagles traded explosive plays throughout the first half at York Vo Tech on Saturday, but ultimately the Eagles’ passing attack was too lethal for the Spartans as Bermudian Springs came away with a 53-20 win.