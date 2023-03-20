HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Warmer weather and sunshine means golfing is around the corner.
Here are the top golf courses in the Harrisburg area, according to Google.
- West Shore Golf Course – 100 Brentwater Rd, Camp Hill, West Shore Golf Course has 19 reviews with a total of 4.6 stars.
- Sportsman’s Golf Course – 3800 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg, Sportsman’s Golf Course has 66 reviews with a total of 3.7 stars.
- Armitage Golf Course – 800 Orrs Bridge Rd, Mechanicsburg, Armitage Golf Course has 253 reviews with a total of 4.3 stars.
- Dauphin Highlands Golf Course – 650 S Harrisburg St, Harrisburg, Dauphin Highlands Golf Course has 224 reviews with a total of 4.1 stars.
- Liberty Forge Golf Course – 3804 Lisburn Rd, Mechanicsburg, Liberty Forge Golf Course has 160 reviews with a total of 4.2 stars.
- Valley Green Golf Course – 1227 Valley Green Rd, Goldsboro, Valley Green Golf Course has 136 reviews with a total of 4.2 stars.
- Sunset Golf Course – 2601 Sunset Dr, Middletown, Sunset Golf Course has 274 reviews with a total of 4.2 stars.
- Riverview Golf Course – A Avenue Bldg. 300, New Cumberland, Riverview Golf Course has 20 reviews with a total of 4.2 stars.
- Spring Creek Golf Course – 450 E Chocolate Ave, Hershey, Spring Creek Golf Course has 35 reviews with a total of 4.5 stars.
- Rich Valley Golf – 227 Rich Valley Rd, Mechanicsburg, Rich Valley Golf has 265 reviews with a total of 3.8 stars.