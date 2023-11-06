HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Basketball is a great sport for almost all ages to play because it is easily accessible. There are courts that are free to use in all cities and basketballs are relatively cheap and easy to find.

The game encourages teamwork, physical activity, hand/eye coordination and can be played competitively or for fun. There are even mini games such as “CAT” and “HORSE”.

The Harrisburg area is no exception when it comes to having a variety of options of places to play. According to Yelp, these are the best places to shoot hoops in are nearby the capital city.

5. Negley Park – 418 Cumberland Rd Lemoyne, PA 17043

4. Brightbill Park – 5000 Commons Dr Harrisburg, PA 17101

3. West Shore Branch YMCA – 410 Fallowfield Rd Camp Hill, PA 17011

2. Pennbrook Community Park – 3106A Hoffer St Penbrook, PA 17103

1. Lenker Park – 7555 Manor Dr Harrisburg, PA 17112