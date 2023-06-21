(WHTM) – Disc golf has grown in popularity in recent years and with the warmer weather, now is the perfect time to get outside and play.

abc27 has compiled a list of the best places to play in the Midstate, according to Yelp.

Harrisburg area

Lancaster area

York area

Gettysburg area

Chambersburg area

Bonus

Although not in Pennsylvania, Ruhlman Brewing is about a little over an hour from Harrisburg and about 50 minutes from York. The brewery offers craft beer, of course, but they also have a disc golf course and discs available to rent or purchase.

Ruhlman Brewing – 2300 Harvey Gummel Rd Hampstead, MD 21074