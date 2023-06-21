(WHTM) – Disc golf has grown in popularity in recent years and with the warmer weather, now is the perfect time to get outside and play.
abc27 has compiled a list of the best places to play in the Midstate, according to Yelp.
Harrisburg area
- Middlesex Township Park & Coyote Hills Disc Golf Course – 50 Beagle Club Rd Carlisle, PA 17013
- Creekside Disc Golf Course – Matthew Rd Camp Hill, PA 17011
- Boulder Woods Disc Golf Course at Gifford Pinchot State Park – 2200 Rosstown Rd Lewisberry, PA 17339
- Shank Park – 781 Bullfrog Valley Rd Hummelstown, PA 17036
- Willow Park – 100 N 24th St Camp Hill, PA 17011
Lancaster area
- Buchmiller Park – 1488 Willow St Pike Lancaster, PA 17602
- Samuel S. Lewis State Park – 6000 Mt Pisgah Rd York, PA 17406
- Codorus State Park Disc Golf Course – Marina Dr Hanover, PA 17331
York area
- Samuel S. Lewis State Park – 6000 Mt Pisgah Rd York, PA 17406
- Boulder Woods Disc Golf Course at Gifford Pinchot State Park – 2200 Rosstown Rd Lewisberry, PA 17339
- Codorus State Park Disc Golf Course – Marina Dr Hanover, PA 17331
Gettysburg area
- Codorus State Park Disc Golf Course – Marina Dr Hanover, PA 17331
- Boulder Woods Disc Golf Course at Gifford Pinchot State Park – 2200 Rosstown Rd Lewisberry, PA 17339
Chambersburg area
- Antrim Township Park – 12315 Grant Shook Rd Greencastle, PA 17225
- Middlesex Township Park & Coyote Hills Disc Golf Course – 50 Beagle Club Rd Carlisle, PA 17013
Bonus
Although not in Pennsylvania, Ruhlman Brewing is about a little over an hour from Harrisburg and about 50 minutes from York. The brewery offers craft beer, of course, but they also have a disc golf course and discs available to rent or purchase.
Ruhlman Brewing – 2300 Harvey Gummel Rd Hampstead, MD 21074