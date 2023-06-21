(WHTM) – Disc golf has grown in popularity in recent years and with the warmer weather, now is the perfect time to get outside and play.

abc27 has compiled a list of the best places to play in the Midstate, according to Yelp.

Harrisburg area

Lancaster area

York area

Gettysburg area

Chambersburg area

Antrim Township Park – 12315 Grant Shook Rd Greencastle, PA 17225

Middlesex Township Park & Coyote Hills Disc Golf Course – 50 Beagle Club Rd Carlisle, PA 17013

Bonus

Although not in Pennsylvania, Ruhlman Brewing is about a little over an hour from Harrisburg and about 50 minutes from York. The brewery offers craft beer, of course, but they also have a disc golf course and discs available to rent or purchase.

Ruhlman Brewing – 2300 Harvey Gummel Rd Hampstead, MD 21074