(WHTM) – Aug. 8 is National Pickleball Day, which celebrates the popular recreational sport. Here’s where you can celebrate the holiday and try out the sport in central Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg area

  • Harrisburg Area YMCA – 2135 N 6th St, Harrisburg, PA 17110

West Shore area

  • Smash Point Pickleball – 97 Gateway Dr, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Lancaster area

  • Lititz Recreation Center – 301 Maple St Lititz, PA 17543
  • Dink City Pickleball – 800 Radnor St Rd Wayne, PA 19087
  • Frog Hollow Racquet Club – 2115 Weber Rd Lansdale, PA 19446

York area

  • The Fun & Fit Factory (kids centered) – 400 N Center St Ste 12 Westminster, MD 21157
  • Coppermine Raquet & Fitness Club – 1420 Clarkview Rd Baltimore, MD 21209