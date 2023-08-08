(WHTM) – Aug. 8 is National Pickleball Day, which celebrates the popular recreational sport. Here’s where you can celebrate the holiday and try out the sport in central Pennsylvania.
Harrisburg area
- Harrisburg Area YMCA – 2135 N 6th St, Harrisburg, PA 17110
West Shore area
- Smash Point Pickleball – 97 Gateway Dr, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
Lancaster area
- Lititz Recreation Center – 301 Maple St Lititz, PA 17543
- Dink City Pickleball – 800 Radnor St Rd Wayne, PA 19087
- Frog Hollow Racquet Club – 2115 Weber Rd Lansdale, PA 19446
York area
- The Fun & Fit Factory (kids centered) – 400 N Center St Ste 12 Westminster, MD 21157
- Coppermine Raquet & Fitness Club – 1420 Clarkview Rd Baltimore, MD 21209