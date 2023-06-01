HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Eleven high school baseball players from the Midstate were selected for the 2023 Pennsylvania Big 26 Baseball Classic roster.

The Big 26 Baseball Classic is an annual summer baseball series where rising junior and senior high school players from Pennsylvania, the host team, compete with Maryland.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The series started in 2012 and consists of three games with participants selected after spring tryouts.

This year the roster is as follows, with bolded players hailing from Midstate.

(Name, graduation year, position, school)

Colin Basehore, ’24, OF, Cumberland Valley

Matt Bean, ’24, 1B, Springfield Delco

Cayden Bender, ’24, 1B, Cedar Cliff

Cameron Burr, ’24, INF, Muhlenberg

Troy Chamberlin, ’24, C, Shippensburg

Austin Crist, ’24, P, Susquenita

Bryce Detwiler, ’25, INF, Governor Mifflin

Trey Eckman, ’24, P, Manheim Township

Ethan Ford, ’24, C, Greencastle Antrim

Johnny Giordano, ’24, OF, Plymouth Whitemarsh

Sam Grube, ’24, INF, Cedar Cliff

Brady Gustitus, ’24, C, Blue Mountain

Owen Hannevig, ’24, P/OF, Pine Grove

Stephen Hood, ’24, P/INF, Panther Valley

Alex Kelsey, ’24, OF, Exeter Township

Matthew McNair, ’24, OF, Boiling Springs

Nathan Moser, ’24, P, Northeastern

Parker Nein, ’24, P, Berks Catholic

Paul Petersen, ’24, INF, Oley Valley

Nate Romberger, ’24, OF, Perkiomen School

Landen Rozich, ’25, INF, Oxford

David Ruckman, ’24, OF, Spring-Ford

Alex Sauve, ’24, INF, Cumberland Valley

Anthony Turek, ’24, P, Lampeter Strasburg

Nolan Walker,’24, P, North Penn

Henry Wetzel, ’24, P/OF, North Penn

The event serves as a recruiting event, with college coaches invited to tryouts, combine, and the games. Each year 30 to 40 schools make an appearance.

The event is also an opportunity for players to give back with the event’s Buddy Program where individuals from 5 to 21 years old with special needs get to interact with the Big 26 players through various activities throughout the event.