(WHTM) – The 2023 Pennsylvania Big 33 roster has been announced with several local players making the cut.

York Suburban’s Mikey Bentivegna, Dallastown’s Kenny Johnson, and Central Dauphin East’s Vincent Carroll-Jackson will each represent their schools.

Bishop McDevitt has three players make the roster with Gabe Arena, Riley Robell, and Tyshawn Russell, while Harrisburg will be represented by Terrell Reynolds and Amir Jones.

Cedar Cliff Coach Colin Gillen was named to the coaching staff.

The full roster can be found below.

Position Ht Wt First Name Last Name High School College QB 5′ 11″ 180 Colin O’Sullivan Upper Dublin Rutgers University QB 6′ 5″ 220 Cadin Olsen Armstrong University of Pennsylvania RB 5′ 8″ 190 Mikey Bentivegna York Suburban Duquesne University RB 5′ 8″ 175 Nigel Linton Whitehall Undeclared TE 6′ 2″ 243 Christian Santiago McDowell St. Francis University TE 6′ 4″ 240 Stephen Scourtis State College Harvard University WR 6′ 2″ 185 Tyshawn Russell Bishop McDevitt University of South Carolina WR 6′ 1″ 190 Kenny Johnson Dallastown University of Pittsburgh WR 6′ 2″ 190 Aidan Besselman Upper St. Clair Undeclared WR 6′ 1″ 185 Sincere Smith Westinghouse Undeclared ATH 5′ 9″ 170 Jahmil Perryman McKeesport Undeclared OL 6′ 6″ 295 Gabe Arena Bishop McDevitt Virginia Tech OL 6′ 5″ 285 Xavier Archawski Lower Merion United States Military Academy OL 6′ 5″ 295 Nick Krahe Harbor Creek West Virginia University OL 6′ 6″ 330 Naquil Betrand Northeast Texas A&M University OL 6′ 3″ 295 Michael Dincher State College Lafayette College OL 6′ 4″ 260 Kellen McDonough Woodland Hills Eastern Michigan University OL 6′ 0″ 270 Isaiah Kerns Pine-Richland University of Charleston DT 6′ 5″ 285 Vincent Carroll-Jackson Central Dauphin East Nebraska University DT 6′ 3″ 300 Riley Robell Bishop McDevitt James Madison University DT 6′ 2″ 284 Neco Eberhardt Aliquippa University of Albany DE 6′ 4″ 240 Jamieal Lyons Roman Catholic Penn State University DE 6′ 2″ 235 Terrell Reynolds Harrisburg Undeclared DE 6′ 2″ 210 Racari El Gateway University of California (PA) ILB 6′ 1″ 225 Gavin Moul Bethel Park University of Delaware ILB 5′ 11″ 205 Max Heckert Pine-Richland Slippery Rock University ILB 6′ 0″ 235 Jyree Roberts Cathedral Prep University of Massachusetts OLB 6′ 2″ 235 Semaj Bridgeman Imhotep Charter University of Michigan OLB 6′ 2″ 235 Amir Jones Harrisburg East Stroudsburg University DB 6′ 0″ 200 Rahmir Stewart Imhotep Charter University of Nebraska DB 6′ 2″ 185 Cruce Brookins Steel Valley University of Pittsburgh DB 6′ 1″ 180 Dylan Darville Emmaus Yale University DB 5′ 11″ 185 Cameron Jones Wilson West Lawn Holy Cross University DB 6′ 1″ 190 Dallas Harper Gateway Youngstown State DB 6′ 0″ 175 Campbell Melzer North Allegheny St. Francis University K 6′ 2″ 195 Ben Sosnowski Hollidaysburg St. Francis University P 6′ 1″ 185 Seth Turner Great Valley University of Connecticut LS 6′ 0″ 190 Sean Kerrigan Central Bucks East Miseracordia

Head Coach Mike Farr Schuylkill Haven District 11 Assistant Coach Kevin Conlin Abington District 1 Assistant Coach Chris Dworek Saint Mary’s District 9 Assistant Coach Colin Gillen Cedar Cliff District 3 Assistant Coach Tim McGorry Allentown CC District 11 Assistant Coach Randy Spencer Wyoming Area District 2 Assistant Coach Kevin Steele Bedford District 5 Assistant Coach Wayne Wade Clairton District 7

The 66th Big 33 Football Classic will be played Sunday, May 28 at Bishop McDevitt’s Stadium.