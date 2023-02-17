(WHTM) – The 2023 Pennsylvania Big 33 roster has been announced with several local players making the cut.

York Suburban’s Mikey Bentivegna, Dallastown’s Kenny Johnson, and Central Dauphin East’s Vincent Carroll-Jackson will each represent their schools.

Bishop McDevitt has three players make the roster with Gabe Arena, Riley Robell, and Tyshawn Russell, while Harrisburg will be represented by Terrell Reynolds and Amir Jones.

Cedar Cliff Coach Colin Gillen was named to the coaching staff.

The full roster can be found below.

PositionHtWtFirst NameLast NameHigh SchoolCollege
QB5′ 11″180ColinO’SullivanUpper DublinRutgers University
QB6′ 5″220CadinOlsenArmstrongUniversity of Pennsylvania
RB5′ 8″190MikeyBentivegnaYork SuburbanDuquesne University
RB5′ 8″175NigelLintonWhitehallUndeclared
TE6′ 2″243ChristianSantiagoMcDowellSt. Francis University
TE6′ 4″240StephenScourtisState CollegeHarvard University
WR6′ 2″185TyshawnRussellBishop McDevittUniversity of South Carolina
WR6′ 1″190KennyJohnsonDallastownUniversity of Pittsburgh
WR6′ 2″190AidanBesselmanUpper St. ClairUndeclared
WR6′ 1″185SincereSmithWestinghouseUndeclared
ATH5′ 9″170JahmilPerrymanMcKeesportUndeclared
OL6′ 6″295GabeArenaBishop McDevittVirginia Tech
OL6′ 5″285XavierArchawskiLower MerionUnited States Military Academy
OL6′ 5″295NickKraheHarbor CreekWest Virginia University
OL6′ 6″330NaquilBetrandNortheastTexas A&M University
OL6′ 3″295MichaelDincherState CollegeLafayette College
OL6′ 4″260KellenMcDonoughWoodland HillsEastern Michigan University
OL6′ 0″270IsaiahKernsPine-RichlandUniversity of Charleston
DT6′ 5″285VincentCarroll-JacksonCentral Dauphin EastNebraska University
DT6′ 3″300RileyRobellBishop McDevittJames Madison University
DT6′ 2″284NecoEberhardtAliquippaUniversity of Albany
DE6′ 4″240JamiealLyonsRoman CatholicPenn State University
DE6′ 2″235TerrellReynoldsHarrisburgUndeclared
DE6′ 2″210RacariElGatewayUniversity of California (PA)
ILB6′ 1″225GavinMoulBethel ParkUniversity of Delaware
ILB5′ 11″205MaxHeckertPine-RichlandSlippery Rock University
ILB6′ 0″235JyreeRobertsCathedral PrepUniversity of Massachusetts
OLB6′ 2″235SemajBridgemanImhotep CharterUniversity of Michigan
OLB6′ 2″235AmirJonesHarrisburgEast Stroudsburg University
DB6′ 0″200RahmirStewartImhotep CharterUniversity of Nebraska
DB6′ 2″185CruceBrookinsSteel ValleyUniversity of Pittsburgh
DB6′ 1″180DylanDarvilleEmmausYale University
DB5′ 11″185CameronJonesWilson West LawnHoly Cross University
DB6′ 1″190DallasHarperGatewayYoungstown State
DB6′ 0″175CampbellMelzerNorth AlleghenySt. Francis University
K6′ 2″195BenSosnowskiHollidaysburgSt. Francis University
P6′ 1″185SethTurnerGreat ValleyUniversity of Connecticut
LS6′ 0″190SeanKerriganCentral Bucks EastMiseracordia
Head CoachMikeFarrSchuylkill HavenDistrict 11
Assistant CoachKevinConlinAbingtonDistrict 1
Assistant CoachChrisDworekSaint Mary’sDistrict 9
Assistant CoachColinGillenCedar CliffDistrict 3
Assistant CoachTimMcGorryAllentown CCDistrict 11
Assistant CoachRandySpencerWyoming AreaDistrict 2
Assistant CoachKevinSteeleBedfordDistrict 5
Assistant CoachWayneWadeClairtonDistrict 7

The 66th Big 33 Football Classic will be played Sunday, May 28 at Bishop McDevitt’s Stadium.