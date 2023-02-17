(WHTM) – The 2023 Pennsylvania Big 33 roster has been announced with several local players making the cut.
York Suburban’s Mikey Bentivegna, Dallastown’s Kenny Johnson, and Central Dauphin East’s Vincent Carroll-Jackson will each represent their schools.
Bishop McDevitt has three players make the roster with Gabe Arena, Riley Robell, and Tyshawn Russell, while Harrisburg will be represented by Terrell Reynolds and Amir Jones.
Cedar Cliff Coach Colin Gillen was named to the coaching staff.
The full roster can be found below.
|Position
|Ht
|Wt
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|College
|QB
|5′ 11″
|180
|Colin
|O’Sullivan
|Upper Dublin
|Rutgers University
|QB
|6′ 5″
|220
|Cadin
|Olsen
|Armstrong
|University of Pennsylvania
|RB
|5′ 8″
|190
|Mikey
|Bentivegna
|York Suburban
|Duquesne University
|RB
|5′ 8″
|175
|Nigel
|Linton
|Whitehall
|Undeclared
|TE
|6′ 2″
|243
|Christian
|Santiago
|McDowell
|St. Francis University
|TE
|6′ 4″
|240
|Stephen
|Scourtis
|State College
|Harvard University
|WR
|6′ 2″
|185
|Tyshawn
|Russell
|Bishop McDevitt
|University of South Carolina
|WR
|6′ 1″
|190
|Kenny
|Johnson
|Dallastown
|University of Pittsburgh
|WR
|6′ 2″
|190
|Aidan
|Besselman
|Upper St. Clair
|Undeclared
|WR
|6′ 1″
|185
|Sincere
|Smith
|Westinghouse
|Undeclared
|ATH
|5′ 9″
|170
|Jahmil
|Perryman
|McKeesport
|Undeclared
|OL
|6′ 6″
|295
|Gabe
|Arena
|Bishop McDevitt
|Virginia Tech
|OL
|6′ 5″
|285
|Xavier
|Archawski
|Lower Merion
|United States Military Academy
|OL
|6′ 5″
|295
|Nick
|Krahe
|Harbor Creek
|West Virginia University
|OL
|6′ 6″
|330
|Naquil
|Betrand
|Northeast
|Texas A&M University
|OL
|6′ 3″
|295
|Michael
|Dincher
|State College
|Lafayette College
|OL
|6′ 4″
|260
|Kellen
|McDonough
|Woodland Hills
|Eastern Michigan University
|OL
|6′ 0″
|270
|Isaiah
|Kerns
|Pine-Richland
|University of Charleston
|DT
|6′ 5″
|285
|Vincent
|Carroll-Jackson
|Central Dauphin East
|Nebraska University
|DT
|6′ 3″
|300
|Riley
|Robell
|Bishop McDevitt
|James Madison University
|DT
|6′ 2″
|284
|Neco
|Eberhardt
|Aliquippa
|University of Albany
|DE
|6′ 4″
|240
|Jamieal
|Lyons
|Roman Catholic
|Penn State University
|DE
|6′ 2″
|235
|Terrell
|Reynolds
|Harrisburg
|Undeclared
|DE
|6′ 2″
|210
|Racari
|El
|Gateway
|University of California (PA)
|ILB
|6′ 1″
|225
|Gavin
|Moul
|Bethel Park
|University of Delaware
|ILB
|5′ 11″
|205
|Max
|Heckert
|Pine-Richland
|Slippery Rock University
|ILB
|6′ 0″
|235
|Jyree
|Roberts
|Cathedral Prep
|University of Massachusetts
|OLB
|6′ 2″
|235
|Semaj
|Bridgeman
|Imhotep Charter
|University of Michigan
|OLB
|6′ 2″
|235
|Amir
|Jones
|Harrisburg
|East Stroudsburg University
|DB
|6′ 0″
|200
|Rahmir
|Stewart
|Imhotep Charter
|University of Nebraska
|DB
|6′ 2″
|185
|Cruce
|Brookins
|Steel Valley
|University of Pittsburgh
|DB
|6′ 1″
|180
|Dylan
|Darville
|Emmaus
|Yale University
|DB
|5′ 11″
|185
|Cameron
|Jones
|Wilson West Lawn
|Holy Cross University
|DB
|6′ 1″
|190
|Dallas
|Harper
|Gateway
|Youngstown State
|DB
|6′ 0″
|175
|Campbell
|Melzer
|North Allegheny
|St. Francis University
|K
|6′ 2″
|195
|Ben
|Sosnowski
|Hollidaysburg
|St. Francis University
|P
|6′ 1″
|185
|Seth
|Turner
|Great Valley
|University of Connecticut
|LS
|6′ 0″
|190
|Sean
|Kerrigan
|Central Bucks East
|Miseracordia
|Head Coach
|Mike
|Farr
|Schuylkill Haven
|District 11
|Assistant Coach
|Kevin
|Conlin
|Abington
|District 1
|Assistant Coach
|Chris
|Dworek
|Saint Mary’s
|District 9
|Assistant Coach
|Colin
|Gillen
|Cedar Cliff
|District 3
|Assistant Coach
|Tim
|McGorry
|Allentown CC
|District 11
|Assistant Coach
|Randy
|Spencer
|Wyoming Area
|District 2
|Assistant Coach
|Kevin
|Steele
|Bedford
|District 5
|Assistant Coach
|Wayne
|Wade
|Clairton
|District 7
The 66th Big 33 Football Classic will be played Sunday, May 28 at Bishop McDevitt’s Stadium.