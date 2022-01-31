Big 33 Super Bowl tradition continues, 56-year streak

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 21: Tyler Boyd #83 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball during the first quarter in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Every single Super Bowl played has featured a former Big 33 Football Classic player. The famous streak continues for its 56-straight year after Tyler Boyd and the Bengals made the Super Bowl.

Boyd (Clairton HS) played in the 2013 Big 33 scoring four touchdowns and earned MVP honors. In high school, Boyd recorded more than 5,000 career rushing yards, 117 touchdowns and four state championships.

He went on to play wide receiver at Pitt. In three seasons, he had 3,361 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns, plus 465 rushing yards and another touchdown. He was selected in the second round with 55th over pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The remarkable feat means that at least one alumni from the high school all-star game has always made it to the Super Bowl. The streak dates back to Philadelphia native Herb Adderley, who played for the Packers in the first two Super Bowl games. He played in the very first Big 33 game in 1957.

Over the 56-year streak, 146 former Big 33 alumni have played in the Super Bowl. Notable alumni of the Big 33 include Joe Namath, Tony Dorsett, Joe Montana, Ben Roethlisberger and Darrelle Revis.

The Cincinnati Bengals made the Super Bowl after winning the AFC Championship game 27-24 over the Kansas City Chiefs. In the NFC Championship, the Los Angeles Rams came from behind to win 20-17 over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams have two players on the roster who were selected to play in the Big 33 Football Classic, but did not actually participate. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (Penn Hills) was selected to play in the 2010 game. Rams rookie running back Jake Funk (Team Maryland – Damascus) had an invite in 2016.

Former Bishop McDevitt grad Noah Spence, who was selected to the Big 33 in 2012 but did not play, is on the Bengals practice squad.

This year’s Big 33 Classic is May 30 at 2 p.m. at Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg.