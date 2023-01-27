HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin and Harrisburg limped into a Friday night boys hoops matchup with things not going their way — both teams are under .500 so far this season — but that didn’t take the energy out of a good crosstown Mid Penn rivalry game.

The Rams fed off of their home crowd early, jumping out to a 15-2 first quarter lead to force a Cougars timeout. Central Dauphin channeled that energy throughout the first half, leading by as many as 20 before halftime, but Harrisburg chipped away as the Rams led 34-17 at the half.

The Cougars couldn’t do enough to make up ground from that initial run, however, as Central Dauphin ultimately cruised to a 62-49 win.