ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite a fifth inning rally, the Big Spring Bulldogs fell in the District III Class 4A Championship to Hamburg, 6-5 on Friday, June 3 at Lebanon Valley College.

Big Spring trailed 6-1 after the fourth inning, but rallied behind Raychael Holtry’s RBI double and Madalyn Black’s RBI single to pull within three runs.

Emilee Sullivan chipped in a two-RBI double beautifully lined into left field to pull within one run, 6-5.

Hamburg survived the rally and shutdown the Bulldogs in the last two innings to capture District III gold.

Both Hamburg and Big Spring advance to the PIAA Class 4A Softball Tournament, which begins on Monday, June 3.