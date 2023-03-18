TULSA, Okla. (WHTM) — Biglerville’s Levi Haines earns All-American honors in his freshman season at Penn State, ending his NCAA Championship as the runner-up.
Penn State Wrestling as a team won the program’s 10th National Championship in the past 12 tournaments under the leadership of head coach Cael Sanderson. It’s the program’s 11th overall title.
Haines, the 157-lbs true freshman, dropped a 6-2 decision to the top-ranked wrestler Austin O’Connor from UNC in the national championship match.
Full results from Haines NCAA Championship matches
Rd. 1: #31 Ashton Eyler, Lock Haven – W, 10-3 dec.
Rd. 2: #15 Jacob Wright, Wyoming – W, 8-2 dec.
Qtr: #7 Bryce Andonian, Virginia Tech – WBF (6:11)
Semi: #3 Peyton Robb, Nebraska – W, 5-3 dec.
Finals: #1 Austin O’Connor, North Carolina – L, 6-2 dec.
Haines went 4-1 at his first NCAA Championship and ended his first season with a 25-2 record.
Haines stunned the wrestling world earning a spot in the starting rotation for Penn State as a true freshman. He was brought in to the lineup in the 2022 National Collegiate Duals early in the season and went 3-0.
From there, Haines was brought in against against Michigan (3-1 SV win) and Iowa (3-2 decision), burning his redshirt.
Haines spent three years at Biglerville High School. As a freshman, he posted a 40-1 record taking home state runner-up honors. As a sophomore, he had a 30-4 record and also finished as state runner-up. As a junior, he finally won his first state championship with a perfect 30-0 record. He did not wrestle for the school as a senior and instead competed in collegiate level opens.