TULSA, Okla. (WHTM) — Biglerville’s Levi Haines earns All-American honors in his freshman season at Penn State, ending his NCAA Championship as the runner-up.

Penn State Wrestling as a team won the program’s 10th National Championship in the past 12 tournaments under the leadership of head coach Cael Sanderson. It’s the program’s 11th overall title.

Haines, the 157-lbs true freshman, dropped a 6-2 decision to the top-ranked wrestler Austin O’Connor from UNC in the national championship match.

Full results from Haines NCAA Championship matches

Rd. 1: #31 Ashton Eyler, Lock Haven – W, 10-3 dec.

Rd. 2: #15 Jacob Wright, Wyoming – W, 8-2 dec.

Qtr: #7 Bryce Andonian, Virginia Tech – WBF (6:11)

Semi: #3 Peyton Robb, Nebraska – W, 5-3 dec.

Finals: #1 Austin O’Connor, North Carolina – L, 6-2 dec.

North Carolina’s Austin O’Connor, left, wrestles Penn State’s Levi Haines, right, in the 157 lb. championship match the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson, right, consoles Levi Haines after Haines was defeated by North Carolina’s Austin O’Connor in the 157 lb. championship match the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Haines went 4-1 at his first NCAA Championship and ended his first season with a 25-2 record.

Haines stunned the wrestling world earning a spot in the starting rotation for Penn State as a true freshman. He was brought in to the lineup in the 2022 National Collegiate Duals early in the season and went 3-0.

From there, Haines was brought in against against Michigan (3-1 SV win) and Iowa (3-2 decision), burning his redshirt.

Haines spent three years at Biglerville High School. As a freshman, he posted a 40-1 record taking home state runner-up honors. As a sophomore, he had a 30-4 record and also finished as state runner-up. As a junior, he finally won his first state championship with a perfect 30-0 record. He did not wrestle for the school as a senior and instead competed in collegiate level opens.