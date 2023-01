STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — In a matchup between football state champions Friday night, the Crusaders rode off into the night victorious.

Bishop McDevitt took an early lead over Steel-High on the road Friday and didn’t look back on their way to an 80-54 win. The Crusaders jumped out to an 18 point halftime lead before finishing off the Rollers with a 26 point win.