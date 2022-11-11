Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt celebrated seven Crusaders making a major decision on their future Thursday.

The Crusaders made their college commitments in front of friends and family Thursday afternoon, with the athletes committing to compete in soccer, field hockey, wrestling, track & field and swimming at the next level.

“I’m most looking forward to coming on the soccer team and just like hopefully making an immediate impact and meeting great people and just getting to know who I really am and everything,” Jazmine Bennett, who will play soccer at George Mason, said.

“I’m super excited and when I visited brown it was really great so I think I’m ready for it definitely,” Maddy Brooks, who will run track & field at Brown, said. “I’m just excited to be able to do track and study at the college level.”

“Definitely the coaching staff, and the area, it’s in northern New Jersey right next to the beach which is a plus, and I know two of my good friends from my club are going there as well,” Lindsey Husic, who will play soccer at Monmouth, said.

“They have had a really good season, they just won their division so I’m hoping when I go in it will be a really fun season with the girls in my recruiting class,” Husic said.

“It’s awesome, especially battling a whole bunch of adversity, whole lot of injuries,” Jeffrey Suter, who will play soccer at Drew University, said. “For awhile there I was going to quit so it’s cool to finally get it done, follow my dreams as a little kid.”