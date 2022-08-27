CHAMBERSBURG, Pa (WHTM) — In on of the highest profiles matchups for week one, Pennsylvania powerhouses Bishop McDevitt and Imhotep Charter met at the Chambersburg Peach Bowl for their season openers.

It was all Panthers to start the game taking a 13-0 lead into halftime. The Crusaders struggled on offense, failing to put any points on the board in the first half with three trips inside the Imhotep 25-yard line.

In the third quarter, the broke through as Bishop McDevitt quarterback Stone Saunders found receiver JaShawn Russell for a touchdown to cut it to a 13-7 lead.

However, Imhotep held on to win by a final of 19-16.