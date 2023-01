HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt girls basketball continues to prove they are a force in the Mid Penn Conference after defeating Boiling Springs 42-34 at home on Tuesday night.

Sophia Formica scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Crusaders (7-1). The Crusaders return to action Friday to face Steel High. Meanwhile the Bubblers are back on the road Friday to face East Pennsboro.