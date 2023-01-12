HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Stone Saunders sophomore season resume gets better and better this offseason. The quarterback now named to the MaxPreps Sophomore All-America First Team on Thursday, January 12.

He is one of 60 players selected to the 2022 Sophomore All-America Team, and one of just two quarterbacks selected to first team honors. MaxPreps says selections are based “on team success, individual production and local, regional and state honors from recently-completed season.”

Saunders has racked up quite the list of accolades, already named the Gatorade Pennsylvania Football Player of the Year. He became the first sophomore to win that award.

The QB, along with head coach Jeff Weachter, led the Crusaders to a 13-1 record and the PIAA Class 4A State Championship over Aliquippa. His five touchdown passes against Aliquippa set a state championship record.

Saunders threw for 3,583 yards and 54 touchdowns this season. After just his sophomore season, Saunders has compiled 100 touchdown passes in his career.

Past members of the MaxPreps Sophomore All-America Team include Derrick Henry (2010), Christian Kirk (2012), Nick Bosa (2013), Tee Higgins (2014), Trevor Lawrence (2015), Kayvon Thibodeaux (2016), Bryce Young (2017), and Caleb Williams (2018).

On Friday, Saunders joined an elite list of recent Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year, including standout Penn State running back Nick Singleton (2021-22 winner from Governor Mifflin).

Saunders has compiled dozens of Division I scholarship offers to play college football, and hopes to one day play in the NFL.