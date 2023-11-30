HARRISBURG, P.a. (WHTM) — The Crusaders have been here and done this — as recently as last season.

Last year was the first state championship for Bishop McDevitt in Jeff Weachter’s tenure, and they’ve got a great chance to go back to back — but first they need to get through Dallas in the state semifinals.

“They’re a great team, they’ve got great guys all around,” senior offensive lineman Dallas Davenport said. “We think it’s going to be a nice physical game for us and we’re up for the challenge.”

“We know we’re going up against a tough team, they’re well coached, they’re hungry,” senior wide receiver Chase Regan said. “They haven’t been in this game in awhile so they’re ready to come knock us off and we’re ready for the challenge.”

“They’re 14-0 for a reason,” head coach Jeff Weachter said. “They’re going to punch us in the mouth, they’re going to try to be very physical with us.”

“That’s what they’re going to try to do, just get us off our game, get us off our focus and again force turnovers,” Weachter said.

Bishop McDevitt and Dallas kick off from Northern Lehigh Friday night at 7 p.m.