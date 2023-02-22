HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt took care of business in the opening round of the Class 4A District lll tournament, defeating Bermudian Springs 58-37 at home on Tuesday night.

The Crusaders were led by Sophia Formica who scored 14 points in the win. Elle Oselava and Mia Walker also tallied ten points each for Bishop McDevitt.

Lucy Peters scored a game-high 19 points for Bermudian Springs.

Bishop McDevitt will now travel to face the two-seed in the bracket as they head to Berks Catholic on Friday in the quarterfinals. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.