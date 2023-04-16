(WHTM) — When he first received an offer from Alabama last summer, Bishop McDevitt’s Rico Scott was in disbelief.

“I was kind of surprised,” Scott told abc27 in July as he was heading into his junior season. “For them to offer me that early, I was happy, but I was a little surprised.”

But he has continued to prove the Crimson Tide right. In his junior year, Scott had 1,184 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns while helping lead McDevitt to a Class 4A state championship.

After a visit with with Alabama this weekend, Scott announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Sunday.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide were in awe of Scott’s blazing fast speed and big play ability, offering him after his sophomore year. And they weren’t the only schools hoping to get the Crusaders commitment. Scott narrowed his top six schools down to Alabama, Tennessee, Colorado, Penn State, Georgia, and Texas A&M.

Scott will now join an Alabama program that is known for developing the nation’s best wide receivers and sending them to the NFL. And Scott could be the next great out of Tuscaloosa, but first, he has another season with Bishop McDevitt to chase another championship.