(WHTM) — Bishop McDevitt head football coach, Jeff Weachter, will be inducted into the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association (PSFCA) Hall of Fame, the organization announced on Wednesday.

He is one of four coaches to receive the honor in this year’s class.

Weachter helped lead the Crusaders to a PIAA Class 4A state title this past season, his first state championship as a head coach. Since taking over the Bishop McDevitt football program, Weachter has an overall record of 248-68 (78.5%) and has won 11 District lll championships with the Crusaders.

He started his coaching career at Warwick High School, his alma mater, in 1988 before becoming the head coach at Lebanon Catholic High School.

What makes this Hall of Fame induction a little sweeter for Weachter is that is happening right at his home school. The PSFCA ceremony will be held at Bishop McDevitt High School auditorium on May 28 at 3:00pm, right before the Big 33 Classic.

