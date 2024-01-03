HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Bishop McDevitt wide receiver Rico Scott was named the 2023-24 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year on Wednesday.

The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver caught 86 passes for 1,353 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. Scott helped guide the Crusaders (13-1) to the Class 4A state semifinals.

In 2022, Scott was named a Class 4A First Team All-State honoree after rushing for one score and returning a kickoff for a touchdown. Scott scored touchdowns in nine of his 13 appearances.

Off the field, Scott has a B average, volunteered as a student ambassador, and spent time coaching youth football. Scott announced he will continue his playing career in college at the University of Alabama starting this fall.

Scott will receive a grant to donate to a social impact partner.

This is the second consecutive season the Pennsylvania Football Player of the Year hailed from Bishop McDevitt High School, following quarterback Stone Saunders.

Scott is a part of the 39th year of the Gatorade Player of the Year campaign.