HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — All eyes this season will be on Bishop McDevitt’s Rico Scott. the junior is one of the best wide receivers in the country and recently was offered by Alabama and Georgia. two letters he wasn’t expecting yet.

“I was kind of surprised,” said Scott on his offers to the Crimson Tide and Georgia. “I didn’t really feel like I did a lot last year. so for them to offer me that early, I was happy, but I was a little surprised.”

Scott had 25 receptions for 538 yards receiving and nine touchdowns as a sophomore for the Crusaders, but it’s not the numbers as to why the biggest schools in the country want him.

“I’ve done this a long time and some people think it is all production, it’s not all production, it’s where they project you. he showed enough on film that he’s explosive he’s fast,” said Bishop McDevitt head coach Jeff Weachter. “They know the other stuff is going to come.”

Keep in mind that Scott also played behind two senior receivers last season in Mario Easterly and Kamil Foster. But even though he’s only going into his junior season, Scott is wise beyond his years and will take his time when deciding what program is right for him.

“I don’t really know yet. I’m still learning the things you should look for when you’re picking to go to a college,” said Scott. “You should really look for a coach and a system that is going to get you better as a player, instead of worrying about other stuff like what brand they are.”

But Weachter, who has coached multiple NFL talents knows there’s always room to grow.

“Don’t be satisfied. you got to get better, you always got to get better,” said Weachter.

And Scott undoubtedly will, he switched from running back to wide receiver last season and is really starting to grasp the intricacies of the position. Weachter compares his game to San Francisco’s Deebo Samuels and plans to implement that skillset into the Crusader’s offensive game plan.

For Scott, there are still two more high school seasons remaining and he’s ready for a huge role this year as he leads the receiving core. But there is still one thing he needs to check off his list.

“I just want to win a state title really,” Scott said. “All of us are all expecting to get back there just the way we did last year.”