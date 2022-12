Middletown, P.A. (WHTM) — This week marked the start of the season for many Midstate basketball teams, and that included a fun matchup at Middletown.

The Blue Raiders hosted Littlestown in a rematch of the 2021 4A District III title game, with a similar result. Junior Mason Blazer exploded in the second half for Middletown, scoring a game-high 28 points as the Blue Raiders ran away from Littlestown in the fourth with a 60-50 win.