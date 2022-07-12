(Editor’s note: Lancaster Barnstormers press release)

LANCASTER, Pa — The Toronto Blue Jays have purchased the contract of Lancaster catcher Colton Shaver, it was announced today.

Shaver is expected to be assigned to Class AAA Buffalo.

The right-handed slugger leaves the Barnstormers with a .266 average. He hit 11 homers and drove in 41 runs. The former Houston Astros farmhand was tied for the team lead with 16 doubles, ten of which came in a 12-game span, June 3-16. Among his 11 home runs was a dramatic, two-out, two-strike tying homer in the ninth at Lexington on June 30.

Behind the plate, he had thrown out 12 of 61 base stealers and led a pitching staff that has climbed into the top half of the league in ERA.

Prior to coming to the Barnstormers, the Utah native spent five years in the Houston organization. He hit 21 homers between High-A Fayetteville and Class AA Corpus Christi in 2019 and belted 12 at Class AAA Sugar Land in 2021.

“Shaver is very focused on where he wants to go and his goals,” said Lancaster manager Ross Peeples. “He came to the park every day ready to play. He is just a guy who is a very good teammate.”

The receiver becomes the third Barnstormer to have his contract purchased in 2022, joining RHP Brent Teller (Diamondbacks) and OF B.J. Boyd (Angels).