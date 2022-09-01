BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — A year after making an appearance in the district championship game, Boiling Springs football hasn’t missed a beat. The Bubblers posted one of the highest scoring performances in the state defeating Littlestown 66-18 to begin their season.

“We were what we were last year. We didn’t drop off,” said Boiling Springs senior wide receiver Blake Delevan. “People thought we were losing a lot of guys and I mean, slow first half, but second half we showed we still had it.”

Delevan scored three touchdowns in the win, two receiving touchdowns and also a pick-six at cornerback.

While the Bubblers lit up the scoreboard, their defense shouldn’t go unnoticed, they shut out the Thunderbolts in the first and fourth quarter. They were only up a touchdown at half, but they needed some time to settle in.

“We played our game in the second half. We kind of got some of the rust off without having a scrimmage. We looked like we didn’t have a scrimmage in the first half,” joked Boiling Springs head coach Brad Zell. “And our guys kind of relaxed, we made some adjustments.”

Outscoring Littlestown 47-6 in the second half, the Bubblers made a statement in Week 1.

“I hope we set that tone to the point that we have a target on our back now because we are ready for those expectations,” said Marcus Boyle, a senior running back.

Boiling Springs will look to carry that tone into this Friday when they hit the road to Bermudian Springs on Friday.