Boiling Springs vs. Line Mountain Varsity and JV football games canceled

The Boiling Springs vs. Line Mountain Varsity and Junior Varsity football games that were scheduled to be played on September 17 and September 20, respectively, have been canceled, according to Line Mountain School District.

Boiling Springs have started their season with three wins against Littlestown, Bermudian Springs, and James Buchanon. Line Mountain is still searching for their first win this season, and they will have to wait at least another week after the cancellation.

It is not clear at this time why the game was canceled and which team had to cancel. Check back with abc27 for more updates when they become available.