Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin hosted a double header of 4A boys and girls soccer district semifinals Tuesday night and the boys’ game to cap the night featured a classic.

The top-seeded Rams hosted five seed Chambersburg, and the two battled to a scoreless tie through 100-plus minutes before Mason Bomgardner delivered the game winner on a wild counter goal off the post and in to give Central Dauphin a 1-0 win.

The one seed Rams now face Hempfield Saturday for the district title.