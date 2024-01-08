PHILADELPHIA, P.a. (WHTM) — The Palestra, The Cathedral of College Basketball, is home to countless iconic battles in Philadelphia basketball history.

Penn State and Michigan are visitors writing another chapter on its storied hardwood, but on opposing sidelines are a father and son who for years treated the Palestra as a second home.

“I want this to be about the players playing in the most historic building in college basketball, and not about me going home or coaching against my son,” Michigan Associate Head Coach Phil Martelli said.

Phil and Jimmy Martelli are quick to pass the rock when asked about going head to head, but jump at the chance to talk about the magic of the Palestra.”

“The greatest of the greats have played on that court, the greatest of the greats have coached in that building,” Martelli said. “It’s a gym, not an arena, and in the Big Ten you play in a lot of arenas.”

The cozy feel is a key feature in the Palestra’s charm.

“Trying to figure out how to get down there and where to park and walking in the alley ways and getting a soft pretzel from the food truck out front,” Jimmy Martelli, Penn State’s assistant coach said. “You feel the magic of it when you’re there.”

The Martelli’s can’t avoid the elephant in the room forever, and acknowledge what it means for the long time Saint Joseph’s head coach to return to Philly to take on his son in a building where so many memories have already been built.

“To have played there as a high school kid, to have coached there as a high school coach, to have walked it as an assistant and head coach and now to be able to go back, and with Jimmy on the other sideline,” Phil said. “And all those people at Penn State, because of what they’ve done for my son and his family, this is really a memory, a very special memory.”

These moments aren’t taken for granted when coaching college basketball is the family business – Phil’s older son Philip is the head coach at Bryant University – this commitment takes buy in from the entire family, especially the little ones.

“Their grandmother tried to hand them a different shade of blue t-shirt over the summer and they wouldn’t touch it,” Jimmy said. “Like they get it. They won’t wear red because of Ohio State and they won’t even speak about Michigan.”

It’s a two way street in this profession. Something they’ve both learned over time.

“For a long time, I put everything I had into my teams and my family was second and there was a point in my career when I thought that doesn’t make sense,” Phil said. “My family is going to be around longer than my career.”

“When I’m around my kids or whatever, I’m dad,” Jimmy said. “They could give a you-know-what what I do necessarily, as long as I can get home for dinner and get to their games and all that stuff.”

Lessons learned on and off the hardwood have molded the Martelli’s through the years, and family has always been the cornerstone for these coaches.

“I’m Phil Martelli. What I do is coach. Who I am is the way that I was raised. That’s what I want people to know. I can hold my head proudly and say that carries more for me than being a coach.”