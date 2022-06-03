The boys lacrosse state tournament field is set as multiple teams from Central Pennsylvania begin their journey to a title. The first round began on Tue. May 31 and the tournament will conclude with the championship Sat. June 11.
Below are the complete tournament schedules and results for the Class 2A and 3A brackets.
CLASS 2A
First Round
Marple Newtown def. Crestwood (22-2)
Allentown Central Catholic def. Devon Prep (20-2)
Wyoming Seminary def. Lewisburg (20-8)
Lampeter-Strasburg def. Lansdale Catholic (10-9 OT)
Penncrest def. Trinity (14-7)
Quaker Valley def. Cathedral Prep (14-4)
Susquehannock def. South Fayette (20-4)
Mars Area def. Cocalico (18-2)
Quarterfinals
Marple Newtown vs. Allentown Central Catholic
Wyoming Seminary vs. Lampeter-Strasburg
Penncrest vs. Quaker Valley
Susquehannock vs. Mars Area
Semifinals (Tuesday June 7)
Championship (Saturday June 11)
Class 3A
First Round
Garnett Valley def. LaSalle College (7-6)
Cumberland Valley def. Unionville (12-8)
St. Joseph’s Prep def. Freedom (11-9)
Hempfield def. Downington East (7-5)
Manheim Township def. Mt. Lebanon (16-10)
Springfield Delco def. Central York (15-3)
Radnor def. CB East (12-2)
Shady Side Academy def. McDowell (15-4)
Quarterfinal
Garnett Valley vs. Cumberland Valley
St. Joseph’s Prep vs. Hempfield
Manheim Township vs. Springfield Delco
Radnor vs. Shady Side Academy
Semifinals (Tuesday June 7)
Championship (Saturday June 11)