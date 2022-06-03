The boys lacrosse state tournament field is set as multiple teams from Central Pennsylvania begin their journey to a title. The first round began on Tue. May 31 and the tournament will conclude with the championship Sat. June 11.

Below are the complete tournament schedules and results for the Class 2A and 3A brackets.

CLASS 2A

First Round

Marple Newtown def. Crestwood (22-2)

Allentown Central Catholic def. Devon Prep (20-2)

Wyoming Seminary def. Lewisburg (20-8)

Lampeter-Strasburg def. Lansdale Catholic (10-9 OT)

Penncrest def. Trinity (14-7)

Quaker Valley def. Cathedral Prep (14-4)

Susquehannock def. South Fayette (20-4)

Mars Area def. Cocalico (18-2)

Quarterfinals

Marple Newtown vs. Allentown Central Catholic

Wyoming Seminary vs. Lampeter-Strasburg

Penncrest vs. Quaker Valley

Susquehannock vs. Mars Area

Semifinals (Tuesday June 7)

Championship (Saturday June 11)

Class 3A

First Round

Garnett Valley def. LaSalle College (7-6)

Cumberland Valley def. Unionville (12-8)

St. Joseph’s Prep def. Freedom (11-9)

Hempfield def. Downington East (7-5)

Manheim Township def. Mt. Lebanon (16-10)

Springfield Delco def. Central York (15-3)

Radnor def. CB East (12-2)

Shady Side Academy def. McDowell (15-4)

Quarterfinal

Garnett Valley vs. Cumberland Valley

St. Joseph’s Prep vs. Hempfield

Manheim Township vs. Springfield Delco

Radnor vs. Shady Side Academy

Semifinals (Tuesday June 7)

Championship (Saturday June 11)