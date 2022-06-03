The PIAA boys volleyball state tournament kicked off on Tuesday for both Class 2A and 3A. Below you can find the full brackets and results from each tournament.
Class 2A
First Round
Lower Dauphin def. Frankford (Forfeit)
Blue Ridge def. Palumbo, 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-23)
Manheim Central def. Lansdale Catholic, 3-0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-20)
Christopher Dock def. Archbishop Wood, 3-0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-11)
York Suburban def. Southern Lehigh, 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 28-26)
Cochranton def. Montour, 3-0 (27-25, 25-10, 26-24)
Our Lady of Sacred Heart def. West Shamokin, 3-0 (30-28, 25-20, 25-20)
Meadville def. Ambridge, 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-10)
Quarterfinals
Lower Dauphin vs. Blue Ridge
Manheim Central vs. Christopher Dock
York Suburban vs. Cochranton
Our Lady of Sacred Heart vs. Meadville
Semifinals (Tuesday June 7)
Championship (Saturday June 11)
Class 3A
First Round
Neshaminy def. George Washington, 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-12)
North Hampton def. Warwick, 3-2 (22-25, 25-14, 24-26, 26-24, 15-6)
Parkland def. Abington Heights, 3-0 (25-21, 29-27, 25-20)
Central Dauphin def. Upper Dublin, 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-13)
McDowell def. Seneca Valley, 3-1 (25-20, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22)
Pennridge def. La Salle, 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-15)
North Allegheny def. Palmyra, 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-18)
Shaler def. Cumberland Valley, 3-2 (25-17, 19-25, 18-25, 25-22, 15-12)
Quarterfinals
Neshaminy vs. North Hampton
Parkland vs. Central Dauphin
McDowell vs. Pennridge
North Allegheny vs. Shaler
Semifinals (Tuesday June 7)
Championship (Saturday June 11)