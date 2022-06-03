The PIAA boys volleyball state tournament kicked off on Tuesday for both Class 2A and 3A. Below you can find the full brackets and results from each tournament.

Class 2A

First Round

Lower Dauphin def. Frankford (Forfeit)

Blue Ridge def. Palumbo, 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-23)

Manheim Central def. Lansdale Catholic, 3-0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-20)

Christopher Dock def. Archbishop Wood, 3-0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-11)

York Suburban def. Southern Lehigh, 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 28-26)

Cochranton def. Montour, 3-0 (27-25, 25-10, 26-24)

Our Lady of Sacred Heart def. West Shamokin, 3-0 (30-28, 25-20, 25-20)

Meadville def. Ambridge, 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-10)

Quarterfinals

Lower Dauphin vs. Blue Ridge

Manheim Central vs. Christopher Dock

York Suburban vs. Cochranton

Our Lady of Sacred Heart vs. Meadville

Semifinals (Tuesday June 7)

Championship (Saturday June 11)

Class 3A

First Round

Neshaminy def. George Washington, 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-12)

North Hampton def. Warwick, 3-2 (22-25, 25-14, 24-26, 26-24, 15-6)

Parkland def. Abington Heights, 3-0 (25-21, 29-27, 25-20)

Central Dauphin def. Upper Dublin, 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-13)

McDowell def. Seneca Valley, 3-1 (25-20, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22)

Pennridge def. La Salle, 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-15)

North Allegheny def. Palmyra, 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-18)

Shaler def. Cumberland Valley, 3-2 (25-17, 19-25, 18-25, 25-22, 15-12)

Quarterfinals

Neshaminy vs. North Hampton

Parkland vs. Central Dauphin

McDowell vs. Pennridge

North Allegheny vs. Shaler

Semifinals (Tuesday June 7)

Championship (Saturday June 11)