MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Brent Marks took the top spot in the 41st annual York Building Products Jack Gunn Memorial on Friday, earning the $8,000 prize.
Previously Marks won the Mitch Smith Memorial in July and the Tommy Hinnershitz Classic in April. Friday’s win gives Marks the honor of claiming all of the memorial races held at Williams Grove Speedway this year.
In total, Marks has pocketed almost $30,000 for these wins.
Lap 15 is when Marks was able to overpower Dylan Norris and handle traffic to earn his third win of the season and the 18th of his career. Marks topped Norris by 2.282 seconds.
The second-place finish set a new career best for Norris. Lance Dewease followed into third.
The full results are as follows:
410 sprints, 25 laps:
1. Brent Marks
2. Dylan Norris
3. Lance Dewease
4. Danny Dietrich
5. Troy Wagaman Jr.
6. Justin Peck
7. Freddie Rahmer
8. Cameron Smith
9. Devon Borden
10. Kyle Moody
11. TJ Stutts
12. Ryan Taylor
13. Steve Buckwalter
14. Lucas Wolfe
15. Austin Bishop
16. Tim Buckwalter
17. Ryan Newton
18. Steve Downs
19. Derek Locke
20. Billy Dietrich
21. Troy Fraker
22. Kody Lehman
23. Denny Peeples
24. Cody Fletcher
DNS: Tyler Reeser