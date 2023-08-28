MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Brent Marks took the top spot in the 41st annual York Building Products Jack Gunn Memorial on Friday, earning the $8,000 prize.

Previously Marks won the Mitch Smith Memorial in July and the Tommy Hinnershitz Classic in April. Friday’s win gives Marks the honor of claiming all of the memorial races held at Williams Grove Speedway this year.

In total, Marks has pocketed almost $30,000 for these wins.

Lap 15 is when Marks was able to overpower Dylan Norris and handle traffic to earn his third win of the season and the 18th of his career. Marks topped Norris by 2.282 seconds.

The second-place finish set a new career best for Norris. Lance Dewease followed into third.

The full results are as follows:

410 sprints, 25 laps:

1. Brent Marks

2. Dylan Norris

3. Lance Dewease

4. Danny Dietrich

5. Troy Wagaman Jr.

6. Justin Peck

7. Freddie Rahmer

8. Cameron Smith

9. Devon Borden

10. Kyle Moody

11. TJ Stutts

12. Ryan Taylor

13. Steve Buckwalter

14. Lucas Wolfe

15. Austin Bishop

16. Tim Buckwalter

17. Ryan Newton

18. Steve Downs

19. Derek Locke

20. Billy Dietrich

21. Troy Fraker

22. Kody Lehman

23. Denny Peeples

24. Cody Fletcher

DNS: Tyler Reeser