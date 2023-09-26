(WHTM) – Brooks Robinson, a Baseball Hall of Famer and a founding member of the York Revolution ownership group, has died. He was 86.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson,” said the Baltimore Orioles and the Robinson family on Tuesday evening. “An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball.”

Robinson played 23 seasons for the Orioles starting in 1955 as an 18 year old on his way to 18 All-Star selections. He went on to the MVP award in 1964 when he hit 28 home runs with a league-high 118 RBI.

Robinson was also a defensive wizard, winning 16 Gold Gloves in his Orioles career. Baltimore won two World Series with Robinson on the roster in 1966 and 1970.

At the time of his retirement, Robinson was the franchise’s all-time leader in games played, total bases, singles, doubles, and RBIs. He remains second in each of those categories behind Cal Ripkin Jr. and his #5 was retired by the Orioles

According to the Revolution, Robinson was “instrumental in bringing baseball back to York serving as part-owner of Opening Day Partners, the ownership group of the York Revolution.”

The Revolution’s stadium is also located on Brooks Robinson Way.