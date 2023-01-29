(WHTM) — Nick Sirianni has led the Philadelphia Eagles to new heights. The head coach set a franchise record for most wins in a regular season (14) and has his Eagles one game away from the Super Bowl.

Sirianni and the Eagles will now face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. But before they do, abc27 sat down with Nick’s older brother, Mike Sirianni, as he discussed what it was like to grow up with the three brothers in a house known for coaching.

Mike, the head football coach at Washington & Jefferson College in Pennsylvania, tells us some of the funniest Sirianni stories, what Nick is like outside of the Eagles head coach, and the defining moment in his brother’s life. Watch the full interview!