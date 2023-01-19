(WHTM) — After four seasons with the Buccaneers, the team announced it has parted ways with Lori Locust. The Susquehanna Township High School grad served as the Assistant Defensive Line Coach since 2019.

She was the only female defensive coach in the league during the 2022 season. When she started in the league in 2019, she was the first female position coach in the NFL.

Locust became the one of the first female coaches to win a Super Bowl on February 7, 2021.

The move comes with a wave of changes on Thursday after the Bucs disappointing playoff exit against the Cowboys in head coach Todd Bowles’ first season.

The team announced it was “parting ways” with six assistants, including Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich. Also leaving the staff are Specialists Coach Chris Boniol, Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver, Offensive Quality Control Coach Jeff Kastl, Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust and Running Backs Coach Todd McNair. Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen, Senior Offensive Assistant Rick Christophel and Outside Linebackers Coach Bob Sanders have decided to retire.

“We appreciate the hard work and contributions that all of these coaches made to our successes over the past four seasons,” said Head Coach Todd Bowles. “As a collective group, we did not meet the high standards that had been set for this past year and my focus now is on doing what is needed to ensure a successful 2023 season. These were very difficult decisions but something that I felt was necessary for our football team going forward.”

The Bucs season ended in a 31-14 Wild Card loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Tampa Bay finished with a 8-9 record during the regular season, winning the NFC South title for the second year in a row.