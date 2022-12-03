SHAMOKIN, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s always dangerous to give Steel High time on the clock on the final drive of a must-win game. And it’s even more dangerous when Rollers running back Ronald Burnette is given the ball to do it.

Tied at 21 and with about 35 seconds left in the state semifinal game against Canton, Brunette scored the game-winning touchdown to propel Steel High into the title game.

“I had to do what I had to for my team. We needed this. We needed this win. This was the team that kicked us out last year. We felt so bad. This is what we’ve been playing for, this is what we’ve been practicing for, this is what we did all offseason to get to this moment right here. Now we are going straight to the state championship,” said Burnette, who scored three touchdowns in the win.

Canton knocked Steel High out of the state playoffs last year, but it wasn’t all sweet revenge.

“It was a tough fought battle. When you get in games like this, you have nothing but respect for your opponent. High school kids fighting for their last game and go on to next week,” said Steel High head coach Andrew Erby. “We faced a lot of adversity after this game last year. So being able to come back and put it all together and find a way.”

Steel High will now face Union in the state championship game on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at Cumberland Valley High School.