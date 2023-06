MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Camp Hill baseball is moving on to the PIAA Class 3A state quarterfinals after they defeated Masterman 6-2 in the opening round on Monday at Cumberland Valley High School.

The Lions took advantage of costly mistakes by the Dragons, including scoring two of their runs on runs on passed balls by Masterman and held a comfortable 4-0 lead in the second inning.

Camp Hill will face Neumann Goretti in the state quarterfinals on Thursday.