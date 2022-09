CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Camp Hill boys soccer earned a gritty 1-0 win over Bishop McDevitt at home on Tuesday night.

A game with few chances, the Lions broke through with 4:31 left in the game when sophomore Ty Kirchhoff sent a high flying cross in that found the right boot of freshman midfielder Miller Nelson who buried it side netting.

Camp Hill is back on Thursday at Siebert Park as they square off in another tough test against Trinity at 7:00 p.m.