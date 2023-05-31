READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Camp Hill and Cedar Cliff rose to the occasion under the bright lights of First Energy Stadium in Reading to both win district championships on Tuesday.

The Lions took down Trinity 6-3 in the Class 3A District III title game. The group has been playing together so long and the motivation to win a championship started in youth baseball.

“We always said that our Little League All-Star team didn’t make it as far as we thought we could,” said Kobe Moore, a junior for Camp Hill who hit a 3RBI double against the Shamrocks. ” Being able to come out here on the high school stage and finally get that done feels amazing.”

And it was bigger than any normal high school stage, First Energy Stadium is home to the Reading Fightin Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Meanwhile Cedar Cliff was unstoppable in the batters box, they defeated Wilson 7-1 to win the Class 6A district title. And the motivation to win started at the season when they

“It means everything. Starting out being third in preseason rankings and nobody believing in us. Being here now is unbelievable. It’s something I’ve always wanted to have and something I’ve always dreamed of,” said Jordan Negley, a senior captain and starting pitcher for the Colts.

While Camp Hill and Cedar Cliff took home titles, all four teams from the district championships have made it to their respective PIAA state tournaments that begin on Monday.