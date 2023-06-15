STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA Class 3A baseball state championship featured two of the most decorated programs in all of Pennsylvania: Camp Hill and Riverside.

The Lions have won three state titles, while Riverside has four rings and is a perfect 4-0 in the state final.

And the Panthers made it five championships on Thursday afternoon at Penn State as Riverside defeated Camp Hill 4-0.

Lions senior pitcher Luke Parise was dealing on the mound, carrying a no-hitter into the fourth inning before Riverside struck first on an RBI single by Hunter Garvin. They then scored three more to seal the deal in the sixth inning.

Even though Parise, who is committed to play baseball for Saint Joseph’s University, won’t be on the team next year, he hopes this loss fuels his team to get back.

“We’re a baseball school, I love saying that because I think we are,” said Parise. “So I think our confidence next year after doing this is just going to go through the roof. “

And a loss doesn’t make this game and this season any less special for this pack of Lions.

“Even though that medal is a silver and not gold, I’m not tangibly less proud than I would be if it was gold hanging around their neck,” said Camp Hill head coach Matt Spiegel. “We wanted gold, we’re allowed to be bummed… but we have absolutely nothing to hang our heads over.”

Camp Hill finishes the year an impressive 21-4-1 and also won a district championship in the process.