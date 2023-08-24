CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The Camp Hill Lions are set to start their season on Aug. 25 at Newport.

Camp Hill finished 5-6 overall and 1-4 in the Mid-Pen – Capital conference last season.

Head coach Timothy Bigelow will be at the helm of the Lions.

Their full 2023-24 schedule is as follows:

Date Opponent Kickoff time Aug. 25 at Newport 7 p.m. Sept. 1 York Catholic 7 p.m. Sept. 8 UDAHS 7 p.m. Sept. 15 Big Spring* 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Middletown* 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Susquenita 7 p.m. Oct. 6 SHHS* 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Trinity* 7 p.m. Oct. 20 West Perry* 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at BSHS* 7 p.m. *Conference game

Camp Hill will be returning nine starters this season.

Players to watch:

Drew Branstetter, QB/FS, junior

Alex Long, WR/FS, junior

Noah Doi, SS/RB, junior

There will be some new faces of course, including Marcus Colson. The senior will be entering his first season on the gridiron, as he switched from playing soccer to football after two ACL tears.

The last time the Red Lions were able to put up a winning record was the 2016-17 season when they finished 7-3 overall and 4-3 in their conference. They had an even record in the 2020-21 season, ending 3-3 overall.

Camp Hill will rely on their veteran players while seeking to achieve a winning record for the first time in seven years.