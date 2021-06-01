Camp Hill’s bats make the difference in District III championship over Newport, full highlights

It was a tight game in the District III Class 2A Championship between Camp Hill and Newport, until it wasn’t. Camp Hill decisively defeated Newport 9-1 behind strong pitching and better batting to win the 2021 District III Class 2A Baseball Championship.

It was Camp Hill’s third straight title game appearance, and the Lion’s sixth overall district championship in program history.

A tied game until the bottom fourth inning when first baseman Ben Tyler smacked one down the first base line. The error on the throw to first for Newport allowed Peyton Shore to come home. Camp Hill took the 2-1 lead and never looked back.

It was the fifth inning, however, that proved the difference. The Lions adding insurance in the form of five runs on six singles to all but end the game.

In the sixth, the Lions added a pair of runs during a four-hit streak.

Pitcher Luke Parise threw a complete, one-run game. The sophomore struck out seven batters, hit two by a pitch, but didn’t give up a hit after the third inning.

Camp Hill won its third District III title since 2015. it was redemption for the team that lost the 2019 District title game 6-5 to Kutztown.

Both Camp Hill and Newport still advance to the PIAA State Tournament. The Lions will face District 1 champion on Monday. The Buffaloes get District 5’s champion.