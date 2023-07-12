(WHTM) – According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New York Jets will be the featured team on HBO’s Hard Knocks.

The show will feature the Jets training camp and players such as Aaron Rodgers, Zach Wilson, Garrett Wilson, and Camp Hill’s own Zack Kuntz, who was drafted by the Jets in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

After spending three years at Penn State as a tight end, Kuntz transferred to Old Dominion and turned heads in March at the NFL Combine.

Kuntz played in a total of 21 college games and racked up:

88 Receptions

862 Receiving yards

9.8 Average receiving yards

7 Receiving touchdowns

The athletic 6’7 Kuntz posted the best or second-best numbers in all categories among tight ends.

His success at the Combine didn’t surprise those that knew him. Kuntz won the PIAA State Championship in the 110-meter hurdles as a junior at Camp Hill. He competed in various events throughout his three seasons of high school track.

Zack says the Camp Hill coaching staff instilled a work ethic in him, working with the Lions coaches to learn how to catch and utilize his size and strength to his advantage.

As a senior, Zack committed to Penn State as one of the top tight ends in the country. In three seasons with the Nittany Lions, Zack didn’t see the field much.

“He had [current Steelers tight end] Pat Freiermuth in front of him,” Kuntz’s high school coach Frank Gay said. “How can you fault a kid that has that guy in front of you? I think the best move that he could have made was to go to Old Dominion and to get on the field and show that he has skills.”

Kuntz did graduate from Penn State with his undergraduate degree, before transferring to Old Dominion University in 2021.

Zack is one of a big Kuntz family, the son of Kitty and Francis. His dad played football at Maryland. There are almost enough Kuntz kids to field a football team, Zack has three brothers and a sister. His brother Christian played football at Penn State, and his sister, Anna, played basketball at West Chester.

This will be the Jets’ second appearance on Hard Knocks (2010.)