CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Ten years ago, three people were killed by the bombing at the Boston Marathon. That attack pushed then-60-year-old Ken Shur to begin running to honor those killed.

One year later, the Carlisle native completed his first Boston Marathon in 2014. In 2023, Shur finished his ninth Boston Marathon with a time of 05:19:48.

“I wanted to find a way to honor the people who were killed in the 2013 bombing,” Shur said ahead of Monday’s Marathon. “I thought this was the best way to do is just go run a marathon.”

The now 69-year-old never set out to make the annual trip to compete in the Boston Marathon, but support from his family and friends made it possible.

After nine years of fundraising, Shur will cross $100,000 raised to support the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. The funds he and other runners raised directly benefit cancer research efforts at the hospital.

“My goal was to run one Boston Marathon and raise whatever money I needed,” Shur said, “I’ve had a group of friends who have donated money every year since day one and it means a lot.”

Every year, 30,000 people run the Boston Marathon. Most runners qulaify by time for the chance to race in the event, but the Boston Athletic Association sets aside spaces for charity runners.

Each of these charity runners raises money for a cause like Dana Farber, Girls on the Run, Boston Children’s Hospital, the Boys & Girls Club or dozens of other organizations.